Buy a new PlayStation 5 at 20 percent discount if you broke your previous one

Last week it was reported that the replacement price of the Playstation 5 is 80 percent of the MRP and this news was confirmed by IGN India. According to the report, Sony customer care confirmed that the replacement price will be 80 percent of the MRP. It seems that the company has confirmed IGN India that Sony is offering a “goodwill discount” on PS5 if the console has any physical damage during the warranty.

“For physically damaged products, we support customers to purchase a new product, by offering a goodwill discount,” IGN India quoted Sony spokesperson.

Previous numerous reports appeared on the web where consumers were claiming that they have received PS5 with HDMI ports and other damages. On that note, Sony decided to offer some concessions to the users facing damage issues. Sony customer care executives are now offering users the option of buying the new PS5 for Rs 39,992 instead of paying Rs 49,990 as long as their consoles are under warranty.

It seems that the company believes that the repair cost of the HDMI ports of the PS5 is much more expensive than buying a new console with a discount of 20 percent. However, that seems to be a very useless suggestion from a customer care executive. This means that if you have a faulty PS5 then the company might not ask you to buy a new one instead of getting it repaired, then why even Sony is offering a warrant.

The discount of 20 percent on the new PS5 is not a bad deal when your existing console is non-functional and the cost of repair will be much higher than the actual cost. But asking for getting a new one just for faulty HDMI ports then it might not be very welcoming for many. It seems this policy was there since the PS3 era and it is now available in India as well.

Sony Center’s ShopAtSC hasn’t yet revealed when it will start shipping the latest pre-orders of the new stock of the PS5 in the country. However, going by the track record of the brand with the previous stocks, we can safely expect the company to start shipping the units in a week’s time. So if you manage to pre-order a unit of the PS5 in the latest stock today, you can expect it to arrive at your doorstep by the end of this month or early in the first week of August.