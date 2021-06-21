CAIT urges Centre to ban Battleground Mobile India ahead of official launch: Know Why

CAIT has written a letter to Union IT & Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting a ban on Battleground Mobile India. All you need to know.

Battleground Mobile India is one of the most awaited online game titles from Krafton. Last week, the game developers finally rolled out the early access of the beta version in India. The users who have pre-registered for the game on the Google Play store and enrolled for beta testing can download the game and play it on their Android smartphones. However, the iOS version is still a mystery and the company has decided to keep shut on that matter. Amid all the good news, there is some news that might affect both the gaming enthusiasts and the game developers.

CAIT seeks ban on BGMI

In the latest development, it has been reported that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is not happy with the relaunch of the game in India. CAIT has written a letter to Union IT & Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting a ban on Battleground Mobile India.

According to CAIT, the game is a big threat to India's “national sovereignty and security” and it is “also harmful for young generations.”Meanwhile, CAIT has also asked Google not to allow Krafton to use Google Play Store to launch the game title.

“After #PUBG was banned last year [and] now they are making backdoor entry by circumventing Indian laws,” reads Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of CAIT tweet. It seems that the game title is already surrounded by controversies ahead of the release of the stable version and Krafton has to do something to control the entire scenario and avoid a ban.

In related news, a report from IGN India claimed that the Battleground Mobile India’s data is sent and received by the Battleground Mobile India APK from China Mobile Communications servers in Beijing. Further, the report suggests that they have spotted one of the servers in the log which confirmed that the game is run by China Mobile Communication Corporation. Let’s see what the game developers have to say about the data sharing behaviour.

