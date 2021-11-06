Call of Duty Vanguard for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One; How to buy

Sledgehammer Games released Call of Duty: Vanguard on 5th November. The game lets the players experience the tension during World War II. The Call of Duty: Vanguard game gives a great story mode along with the multiplayer mode to enjoy the experience of the game together with friends. The game will take you around regions such as Pacific, North America, Western and Eastern Fronts.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Xbox

The Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available to purchase at the Xbox’s online store and can be played on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Price:

$59.99 or Rs 3,999 for the base version. $69.99 or Rs 4,999 for the Cross-Gen Edition. $99.99 or Rs 6,699 for the Ultimate Edition.

PlayStation

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and you can purchase it from Sony's PlayStation Store.

Price:

$59.99 or Rs 3,999 for the base version. $69.99 or Rs 4,999 for the Cross-Gen Edition. $99.99 or Rs 6,699 for the Ultimate Edition.

PC

The players can purchase the Call of Duty: Vanguard game from Battle.Net for PC. However, they will not get any physical copies.

Price:

$59.99 or Rs 3,999 for the base version. $69.99 or Rs 4,999 for the Cross-Gen Edition. $99.99 or Rs 6,699 for the Ultimate Edition.

