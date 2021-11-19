Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Access Weekend For Multiplayer Is Live

Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is currently offered free as part of a Free Access weekend that coincides with the release of the fan-favourite Shipment map. The free weekend began on November 18 and will end on November 22.

Shipment, the smallest map from the original Modern Warfare, is now available for players to enjoy in a 24/7 playlist of mixed modes on Vanguard's reskin of the map.

The Shipment has appeared in several Call of Duty games over the years, but this is the first time the map has destructible walls. Some of the shipping containers on Shipment are no longer bulletproof, as they will have similar wooden boards to the destructible walls and windows found throughout Vanguard's map pool.

Everyone gets access to Vanguard's entire multiplayer suite, including the newly released Shipment map, as part of the free weekend. However, if you want to play the campaign and Zombies, you must purchase the game. When you buy the game, you'll also get a 24-hour head start on the new Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will be released in December alongside Warzone Pacific.

The Free Access weekend also falls during a busy period for FPS games. The multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite launched on November 15 and is still active, while EA's Battlefield 2042 just went public after an early access period.

Activision Blizzard is also making headlines this week after The Wall Street Journal published a shocking report on Tuesday alleging that CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of and covered up instances of sexual harassment at the gaming company. Hundreds of developers have signed a petition calling for Kotick's removal, and executives from Sony and Microsoft have also reacted to the news.