Call of Duty: Vanguard; Here is your guide to unlock all multiplayer and Zombies camos

With Call of Duty Vanguard, you can unlock lots of cosmetics like weapon camos in multiplayer and zombies. In Call of Duty, Vanguard players have to grind the weapons to unlock all the camo available in the game. This is the favourite part of many players, and the call of duty vanguard will also continue that legacy. In this article, we have explained how to unlock all the multiplayer and zombies camo's in Call of Duty Vanguard.

In Call of Duty Vanguard, there are lots of cameos available which you can take in multiplayer and zombies mode. This year when you're going for the mastery camo you can include some popular variants like gold and diamond.

How to unlock all the multiplayer and zombies camo's in Call of Duty Vanguard?

The camo system will work like any other recent Call of Duty games in the new Call of Duty Vanguard. In the game, you will get your weapon at level one and as you play the game you can unlock another camo at different levels.

If you want to unlock some specific camo's in the Call of Duty Vanguard then you will have to complete some specific set of challenges, and many of these challenges include many challenges which you will have to complete with a particular gun.

Call of Duty Vanguards has some multiplayer challenges that have been revealed before its official launch. These challenges include 100 Headshots, 50 Multi kills, 5 Kills Without Dying 30 Times, 100 Longshots, 100 Point Blank Kills, 250 Kills With 10 Attachments, 100 Aim Down Sight Kills With Specific Attachments, 100 Headshots With Specific Attachments, 100 Kills While Moving With Specific Attachments. After completing all these challenges you will get a new camo.

In the new Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer mode firstly you will have the gold camo. You will get your gold camo once you have completed all your weapon camo challenges. Once you have got the gold camo, you will get the diamond camo which can be unlocked after unlocking all the gold camos.

After you have earned all your diamond camos for all your weapon classes then the mastery camo will get unlocked. The new mastery camo in the Call of Duty Vanguard is the new Atomic camo. You should note that the camos will be different in the zombies' mode.

If you have completed some challenges in the zombies' mode then 1st you will get golden viper camo. This camo is equivalent to diamond camo. And after unlocking all the diamond camos the dark aether camo will be unlocked which is the mastery.

If you are a Call of Duty Vanguard player then you should immediately start grinding these camos. You should also note that to unlock the mastery camo you have to complete the camo sets for the melees and launchers.