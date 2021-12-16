Call of Duty: War Zone and Vanguard Pacific Festive Fervor; Rewards, dates and other details

The Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific players are going to witness one of the most exciting times as the Christmas activities might come a bit early with the upcoming Festive Fervor holiday event. Since the day these two games were released, they gained a good amount of popularity amongst the gamers. Both the games engage different players in intense sessions from across the globe. However, both Call of Duty: Vanguard and War Zone Pacific have their own drawbacks and the new players are finding it difficult to start playing these games. To resolve these issues, the developers are rolling out the Festive Fervor event which is scheduled to hit before Christmas.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and War Zone Pacific Festive fervor event: Release dates and features

All the players of Call of Duty: Vanguard with a maximum of Double XP can now avail full multiplayer experience for free from 16th December till 21st December. This is a wonderful opportunity for the players to test whether Call of Duty: Vanguard is for their tastes or not, without any investment.

Call of Duty: Vanguard; Tier skips in battle pass

The Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will get 10 tier skips and an additional 10 percent of seasonal boost along with other gifts. If you are not an existing user, you can purchase the game before 31st December to get these rewards.

Challenges

There will be new challenges introduced that will reward the players with different gifts if they are able to complete them.

Festive Fervor and Krampus Challenge

The classic nemesis of Father Christmas known as Krampus is going to be introduced to Call of Duty: Vanguard and War Zone Pacific.The players can get up to thirteen items as rewards if they complete the six challenges in the Festive Fervor.

Festive Fervor event: Date

The Festive Fervor Holiday will start on 16th December across Call of Duty: Vanguard and War Zone Pacific. The festive Fervor includes 12 Festive Days of deals on bundles that has started from 14th December across both the games.

