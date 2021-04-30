Check out the minimum system requirements for League of Legends. Internet speed. Yes that too
Off lately, many gamers have been searching for the system requirement for League of Legends. While websites are providing the same, we have listed them down for your reference.
League of Legends also known as League or LoL by gamers. It is an online multiplayer game(MOBA) developed by Riot Games. The game was released in October 2009 and has been free to play even to this date. The developers make money from in-game purchases that players make to customise their characters. Twelve years later, the game continues to draw gamers to the arena. And the fan following has been growing year on year. There have been regular updates over the years and with updated graphics and storage requirement. Gamers are always on the lookout for the minimum system requirements.
The Minimum System requirements are below.
PC Requirements (minimum)
- 2 GHz processor (supporting SSE2 instruction set or higher)
- 1 GB RAM (2 GB of RAM for Windows Vista and newer)
- 8 GB available hard disk space
- Shader version 2.0 capable video card
- Screen resolutions up to 1920x1200
- Support for DirectX v9.0c or better
- Windows XP (Service Pack 3 ONLY), Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10
- We no longer support Windows XP Service Pack 1 or 2. Since Windows XP 64-bit doesn't have a Service Pack 3, you will need to upgrade to a more recent version of Windows to play League of Legends.
PC Requirements (recommended)
- 3 GHz processor
- 2 GB of RAM (4 GB of RAM for Windows Vista and higher)
- 12 GB available hard disk space
- Nvidia GeForce 8800/AMD Radeon HD 5670 or equivalent video card (Dedicated GPU with 512MB or higher Video Memory(VRAM))
- Support for DirectX v9.0c or better.
- Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10 with the latest service pack installed
- The latest update to .NET Framework from Microsoft
Optimal Hardware Suggestions
CPU
- Minimum: 2.0+ GHz Processor*
- Recommended: 3 GHz Dual Core Processor
MEMORY (RAM)
- Minimum: 1 GB of RAM*
- Recommended: 4GB of RAM
DISK SPACE
- Minimum: 8 GB available hard drive space
- Recommended: 12 GB available hard drive space
As for internet speeds. A minimum of 6Mb/s bandwidth will low latency will provide a lag-free gaming experience
Credits :
