Chip Shotage leads to Microsoft's Own Pro Halo Infinite Tournament Using Development Kits For Some Players

The HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021, Halo Infinite's first major in-person professional tournament, is currently underway, and some competitors are using "development" consoles due to ongoing semiconductor shortages.

Tashi, 343's eSports lead, recently revealed this on Twitter. The open bracket players will compete on Series X development units that are "functionally identical" and run in "retail" mode. As a result, even if the consoles themselves look different, players on those machines can expect the "exact same experience."

This is only taking place as a result of the ongoing shortages. Tashi stated, "The global supply chain shortage is real."

Even with the unconventional manner in which some competitors are participating, the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is off to a strong start. Tashi claims that after just one day of competition, the event has already become the "most viewed Halo eSports event of all time."

"Thank you so much to everyone watching from around the world!" Tashi added. However, no specific viewership figures were provided.

The HCS Raleigh event takes place from December 17 to 19, with a total prize pool of $250,000, plus additional funds raised through crowdfunding from Halo Infinite microtransaction sales.

