Customize your Xbox Wireless Controller with Xbox Design Lab: Everything you need to know

Microsoft will allow gaming enthusiasts to customize their Xbox Wireless Controller of the Xbox Series X/S and also engrave their name or text on it. All you need to know.

Earlier smartphone brand Motorola launched a service on select Moto phone models, which allow users to customize their phones. Users can choose colours, materials and also engrave text on the back panel. However, the company didn’t provide such services anymore to the consumers. A similar service has been introduced by Microsoft that will allow gaming enthusiasts to customize their Xbox Wireless Controller of the Xbox Series X/S and also engrave their name or text on it. Let's have a closer look at how this service is going to work for the users.

How to customize your Xbox Wireless controller

According to the company, the new customization service will be made possible with the help of the Xbox Design Lab. Just to recall, it was launched back in 2016 and was running until October 2020. Xbox decided to shut down the lab, but now it seems the Design Lab is back in full glory. With the help of the Xbox Design Lab, interested users can customize their controller as per their requirement and make it different from other players.

“Customize the features of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, including the hybrid D-pad, textured triggers, quick-access Share button, and more for a personalized controller that’s uniquely yours. See where inspiration takes you,” reads the official website.

The company is allowing users to choose from eight different colours for the body, triggers, back, bumpers, D-Pad, and thumbsticks. The company is also offering six different styles of action buttons, Shar trio of buttons, and five styles for the View and Menu buttons. You have a wide range of options out of which you can choose the best combination to customize the controller.

However, do note that nothing comes for free and this one will cost you USD 69.99 which is about USD 10 more expensive than the selling price of a regular Xbox controller. Users need to pay an additional USD 9.99 for engraving text. So if you opt for that as well then it would cost you USD 79.98 and the company claims that the order will take up to 28 days to deliver. Do note that the service is currently available for countries like the US, Canada, and Europe. Unfortunately, it's not available in India but if someone from the Xbox India team is reading this then please bring it soon to the country.

