Cyberpunk 2077 VR Mod is Coming in January from an Expert Modder Luke Ross

A VR mod for Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works, and it may be playable as soon as January. After being chosen in a poll by his Patreon members, modder Luke Ross, who previously produced the R.E.A.L. VR mods for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, announced to PC Gamer that Cyberpunk 2077 is his next project. He's created his own "VR injection framework" for integrating virtual reality into games that weren't designed for it, and he claims that Cyberpunk 2077's REDengine 4 won't be too difficult to work with (which isn't to say that any of his projects are simple).

Ross claims that there are a few things going for it that should make the process go more smoothly. "One of the biggest advantages of Cyberpunk2077 is that it's already in first person," he explains, "which is great for VR immersion, unlike the Mafia Trilogy [which he also ported to VR], where I had to create my own 'fake-first-person' camera."

Ross creates the mods using his own engine, which he calls a "VR injection framework." While he still has a lot of work to do, he is able to produce VR mods at a rapid pace.

"Now that my modding system is approaching some level of maturity," Ross said during the conversation, "I can probably release one game per month" (on average)." "Of course, it relies on the unique obstacles that each game presents, and there's always the risk that a game won't be moddable at all owing to unforeseen issues."

Cyberpunk 2077 is still plagued by bugs, and Ross confessed that the game's "instability" is a huge concern, but he is optimistic that a VR mod will be released soon.

After being given the game's technological shoddiness since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 appears ripe for such "unforeseen flaws." Despite the fact that the game's instability and succession of significant upgrades are a huge concern and the reason he hasn't modded it yet, Ross remains optimistic that his VR mod will be released soon - even before the game's next major update.'

Ross also said that he's nearly finished working on another VR conversion alongside Cyberpunk 2077. He didn't tell what the game's name is, but he did remark it's DX12-based, open-world, and will look spectacular in VR, especially the landscapes.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.