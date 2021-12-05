December 5th Free Fire Redeem Code; How to avail

Garena Free Fire the popular online multiplayer game comes with premium items like skins, outfits, weapons, vehicle , and a lot more for an enhanced gaming experience. These premium items can be purchased using the diamonds from the in-game store with real money. However, everyone is not ready to invest in buying the unique item and for those users the developers roll out different redeem codes that allows the gamers to avail these premium items for free.
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a combination of 12 letters and numbers and they can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. These redeem codes are valid only for one day as the developers release the redeem codes on a daily basis. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 5th December, so you should hurry up and collect your rewards before the maximum redemption limit is reached.
Free Fire Redeem Code for December 5th
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
How to redeem Free Fire codes
- First, you need to visit the official redemption website by clicking here.
- Now you need to log in to the website using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Once you’re logged in you can see a dialogue box at the top.
- Past the above-mentioned codes in the box and hit the confirm button.
- You can see a pop-up saying the code is successfully redeemed.
- It will take 24 hours to reflect the rewards in your account.
- You can check the rewards in the mail section of the game.