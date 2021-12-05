December 5th Free Fire Redeem Code; How to avail

Garena Free Fire the popular online multiplayer game comes with premium items like skins, outfits, weapons, vehicle , and a lot more for an enhanced gaming experience. These premium items can be purchased using the diamonds from the in-game store with real money. However, everyone is not ready to invest in buying the unique item and for those users the developers roll out different redeem codes that allows the gamers to avail these premium items for free.

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a combination of 12 letters and numbers and they can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. These redeem codes are valid only for one day as the developers release the redeem codes on a daily basis. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 5th December, so you should hurry up and collect your rewards before the maximum redemption limit is reached.

Free Fire Redeem Code for December 5th

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

How to redeem Free Fire codes