Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary Update brings Exotic Weapons changes

Leading up to the Bungie 30th Anniversary event, which includes a slew of new content, the weekly Bungie posts have been heavy. The regeneration of grenade and melee abilities, as well as Super cooldowns, were discussed in this month's This Week At Bungie posts, but weapons and mods will be a big part of the upcoming update.

Weapons in player-vs-environment and player-vs-player modes will undergo changes, according to a recent TWAB. Slug Shotguns will have their damage reduced by 10% in PvE, while pellet Shotguns will have their damage increased by 10%. Because of the Particle Deconstruction mod from the Seasonal artefact, Linear Fusion Rifles are the go-to weapon for damage against large enemies and bosses right now. With a 10% increase in PvE damage, Linear Fusion Rifles will become more powerful. Bows deal an additional 10% damage to rank-and-file enemies, which are the basic red bar enemies. Finally, the projectile speed of Fusion Rifles and Sidearms will be increased, and the cost of Caster Sword ammo will be reduced to 5 instead of 8.

Exotic Weapons

Changes to Exotic weapons will revitalize older weapons that players rarely use and fine-tune some newer ones. A total of 14 Exotic weapons will see changes, including this season's Lorentz Driver.

Lorentz Driver

Removed ability energy regeneration when picking up telemetry.

Dead Man's Tale

This weapon will get a significant buff to make the weapon tuned for a console. The Scout rifle will have increased reticle friction falloff distance. It will have less recoil and improved accuracy, note that this will have a reduced effect on the mouse and keyboard.

Vex Mythoclast

Aim Assist will decrease stat by 25, and Aim Assist will decrease for the Linear Fusion Rifle mode too. It will also need 3 eliminations for full Overcharge instead of 2.

Sleeper Simulant

PvE damage will increase by 6%, and magazine size will be 4 instead of 3.

Heir Apparent Catalyst

The catalyst will have reduced damage resistance against players in PvP by 50%.

Arbalest

Will have Anti-Barrier as an intrinsic perk.

Malfeasance

Explosion damage increased by 50%.

Whisper of the Worm

Tuned so players can use it in short damage phases. Damage is increased by 10% in PvE, and the Whispering Breath catalyst has a reduced delay. The White Nail magazine will refill 2 from inventory and 1 from thin air.

Suros Regime

Dual Mode Receiver will have a +30 range and +3 zoom.

D.A.R.C.I.

The sniper will have reduced flinch, recoil, and accuracy degradation by 50% when Personal Assistant is active. Also, the damage will increase by 50% in PvE.

Traveller’s Chosen

It will grant 10% ability energy per stack on activation and reduce stacks granted on a Guardian defeat from 3 to 2.

Cryosthesia 77K

Variable Trigger will be removed. Also, Charged Shot will move special reload, and revert back to Sidearm mode after firing a Charged Shot.

Leviathan's Breath

This heavy ammo bow's catalyst will have an additional perk called Archer's Tempo.

Fighting Lion

There will be no multi-hit requirement, and it will have an increased reload stat.

Weapon Perks and Mods

Weapon perks and mods will also see changes in the December 7 update.

The duration of the weapon perk Adrenaline Junkie will be reduced. Defeating enemies with this perk's weapons adds a bonus damage stack or extends the active one, and landing a grenade kill increases the number of damage stacks to five right away. Against bosses and players using their Supers, the Vorpal Weapon perk increases weapon damage by 15%.

Heavy weapons with the perk will get a 10% damage bonus starting in December, special weapons will get 15%, and primary weapons will get 20%. Previously, it was 15% across the board. Whirlwind Blade, a Swords perk that increases damage by stringing rapid attacks against enemies, will take more attacks to reach its full potential.

To reach maximum damage after the update, you'll need 10 damage stacks instead of 5. Also, instead of activating when your health is at 90 per cent, the Pulse Monitor perk will activate when your health is at 30 per cent.

Bungie is also adding an accessibility option called Full Auto Retrofit with the December update. On Legendary Sidearms, Hand Cannons, Scout Rifles, and Pulse Rifles, the new option will enable fully automatic fire when the trigger is held down.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary is an event DLC that begins on December 7.

