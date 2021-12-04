Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 2.3 is Out with NVIDIA DLSS Support on PC and Other Enhancements

Blizzard has published Diablo II Resurrected Update 2.3, the new update comes with a lot of improvements such as the "Offline Difficulty Scaling" slider which allows players to increase the amount of challenges and rewards when playing solo, many accessibility and user interface enhancements, and DLSS support on PC. The complete patch notes, which include a slew of bug fixes and balancing tweaks, can be seen here.

Nvidia's technology is a godsend for gamers who want to increase their frame rates without the hassle or cost of upgrading their PC. Despite rendering games at a reduced target resolution, it uses AI upscaling to ensure clear image quality. Unfortunately, you'll need an Nvidia graphics card to use the feature, as AMD FSR compatibility isn't now available.

Patch 2.3 adds a Game Difficulty Scale, which goes into deeper detail. In addition, this patch allows players to activate "Force Travel," a feature that allows them to instruct their character to move to a certain place without having to target monsters. A "Quick Cast" button and an "Active Skill Bindings" bar are also included. In PvP, Update 2.3 adds a visual signal that indicates when a character's assault misses an opponent. It also improves player summons and supports NVIDIA's DLSS technology.

Other Gameplay Improvements in Patch 2.3

For offline games, players now have access to a "Game Difficulty Scale" option in the settings menu, which performs the same function as the /players debug command.

Players can now use "Force Go," a control mode that allows them to instruct their character to move to a certain place without having to target monsters.

Players can now enable "Quick Cast," a setting in the game settings that allows them to use abilities using hotkeys instead of having to choose them in the UI.

The "Active Skill Bindings" bar is now available to players. The skills (up to 16) that players have mapped for their character are represented by this additional bar above the usual HUD.

Gameplay

When a character's strike misses an opponent in PvP, a visual indicator has been introduced (please refer to the options menu to enable "Miss Text").

If a player's character is far away, pets, summons, and mercenaries will now warp to that player's character's location.

For player summoning, the pathing has been enhanced.

Social & Chat

Players can now cycle through all channels in-game and in the lobby by pressing the TAB key.

Whispers content is now displayed in a different colour than system messages.

Battle.net In-game, Real ID friends now display the Real ID names on your friend list.

Lobby Menu

Players who are muted or ignored in the PC lobby have a visual signal added to them.

To convey character level and expansion type to PC lobby characters, a visual indicator has been provided.

Graphics

NVIDIA DLSS support for PC has been added. Please refer to your settings menu to enable it.

Miscellaneous

In circumstances when the game could not retrieve online characters from the server, a correct error message has been added.

Deleting your character will no longer leap your character selector to the top of the list; instead, it will advance to the next consecutive character.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.