DICE Investigating Battlefield 2042's Rubber Banding Issues

DICE, one of the developers behind Battlefield 2042, has added another issue to the game's growing list of issues it's looking into. The bug this time is rubber banding, a common occurrence in first-person shooters, which players are encountering in the game's main game mode, All-Out Warfare.

Any rubber banding players experience isn't their fault, according to a post on the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account, an official account that posts about technical problems and bug reporting for Battlefield titles. "This is an issue on our side," reads the tweet, "and we're on it."

Rubber banding is a problem that predates online multiplayer games. The issue itself causes players to snap between two points on a map, hence the name. It is caused by high latency or packet loss when a player's position in-game desynchronizes with the location of the game server. The server then bounces players back in an attempt to bring the client-side and server-side positions of a player back into sync.

While the developers of Battlefield 2042 are already working to resolve the rubber banding issue, it is just the latest in a long line of issues that players have had to deal with since the game's early access launch. On the first day of the game's release, most players were unable to play due to an error message that read, "Unable to load persistence data."

Other changes to Battlefield 2042 include increased ticket counts for Breakthrough, one of the game's All-Out Warfare game modes, changes to Dozer's shield, and the removal of the Prox Sensor due to its association with rubber banding.