Dying Light 2 System Requirements Released by Developer Techland

After a long and tumultuous production cycle, Techland released the official Dying Light 2 PC specifications. While the system requirements without ray tracing appear to be reasonable, the same cannot be stated for the ray-traced specifications. The RTX 2070 is required to play Dying Light 2 at 1080p@30 with ray tracing enabled, and the RTX 3080 just increases the frame rate to sixty frames per second while maintaining FullHD quality.

Dying Light 2 System Requirement Released

Dying Light 2, a large-scale open-world zombie-killing/parkour sequel from Techland, will be released on February 4th. The game's system requirements have just been announced, and while they're fairly forgiving on the low end, Dying Light 2's ray tracing needs are very strict. Big AAA titles are projected to operate in 4K at 60 frames per second, and in some cases, 120 frames per second at reduced resolution, on the current generation of consoles. That's why the game's requirement for a strong RTX 3080 to run it at 1080p seems strange.

Most PC gamers can afford the i3 9100/Ryzen 2300X and 1050 Ti/RX 560 combo for 1080p, 30fps, according to the most recent Steam hardware survey. The minimal ray-tracing setup of the same CPUs with an RTX 2060/RX Vega 56 is similarly extremely forgiving, as is the recommended spec of the i5 8600K/Ryzen 5 3600X with an RTX 2060/RX Vega 56. This is all older gear, ranging from mid-range to high-end.

According to reports, Dying Light 2 will set a bad precedent in which consumers will have to pay a good amount of money for a powerful GPU like the RTX 3080 in need to get more out of a game. Based on what Techland has disclosed thus far, Dying Light 2 appears to be a decent game and a technical marvel, however, the system requirements are a bit concerning at this point.

Dying Light 2 System Requirements

The Minimum Requirement without Ray Tracing (1080p 30fps)

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

Graphic Card (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB graphics card

Operating System: Windows 7

Required Storage: 60 GB HDD available for storage

Recommended Requirements without Ray Tracing (1080p 60fps)

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

Graphic Card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

Operating System Windows 10

Required Storage: 60GB SSD

Minimum Requirements with Ray Tracing (1080p 30fps)

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

Graphic Card (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

Operating System: Windows 10

Required storage space: 60GB SSD

Recommended Requirements with Ray Tracing (1080p 60fps)

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8600K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

Graphic Card (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

Operating System: Windows 10

Required storage space: 60GB SSD

Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4th, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch via the cloud.

