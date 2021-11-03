EA is Offering 10-Hour Trial of Battlefield 2042 for EA Game Players and Xbox Game Pass

Starting Nov. 12, Battlefield 2042 will be available for a 10-hour trial for select premium gamers. This trial allows you to play the game for an extended period of time before committing to a purchase, which is especially handy for anyone wary of the financial commitment that comes with purchasing an AAA game at full price.

The open beta for the game was quite interesting, and it sparked a lot of discussion about the state of the shooter at the time. EA has sought to assuage anxieties by claiming that the beta build was at least a few months old, but this does not rule out the possibility that there would be issues with the final product. As a result, this trial could be an excellent opportunity for a second chance at making a positive initial impression.

Battlefield 2042 10-Hour Trial Instructions

You'll need to subscribe to one of several premium services to get access to the Battlefield 2042 10-hour trial. The following players can take advantage of the free trial that comes with their subscriptions:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on console EA Play members

Members of the PC Game Pass

Members of EA Play Pro on PC

Despite the fact that console players will be able to play Battlefield 2042 early, DICE and Ripple Effect have saved some of the game's biggest graphical features for PC. On the platform, players with the proper hardware will be able to enjoy Nvidia's DLSS technology as well as some light ray tracing.

Players in Battlefield 2042's open beta in early October were concerned about the game's state barely a month before its release. The game doesn't come out until November 19, so this trial will allow players to not only try it out before buying it, but also to play the finished product before anybody else, allowing them to see for themselves whether the post-beta enhancements are significant enough to justify a purchase. This impending trial will be a cherry on top for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who already have a jam-packed November ahead of them, with Forza Horizon 5, GTA San Andreas, and It Takes Two all arriving at the platform.

