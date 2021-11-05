EA Sports delays PGA Tour indefinitely

EA Sports PGA Tour, a new-gen golf game, has been postponed to an unspecified date. It was supposed to come out in Spring 2022, but it's unclear when that will happen now.

EA Sports says it's "shifting" the game's launch date in a statement posted to the game's official Twitter account, but doesn't provide a new date or window. In fact, the statement doesn't make it crystal clear whether the launch date is being pushed back or forward, but it's safe to assume the former.

"Hey golf fans, we wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour," reads the statement. "We're excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months."

After a 6-year long break since Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour, EA announced the return of the PGA Tour series in March. For more than a decade, Woods was the face of EA Sports' PGA Tour games, but he recently signed a deal with 2K for PGA Tour 2K22. It's unclear who will be the cover athlete for EA Sports PGA Tour, but it'll have to be a big name to compete with Woods.