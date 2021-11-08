Elden Ring Specifications for different PS and Xbox Consoles and PC Revealed; To Support Up To 60FPS Framerate

Elden Ring has revealed 15 minutes of extended deep dive gameplay after months of conjecture. The preview revealed a variety of intriguing gameplay components, including the successor to the Chaos Blade and a change to Dark Souls' diving attack mechanics. Elden Ring, the highly anticipated title from Hidetaka Miyazaki, developer of the Souls series, and George R. R. Martin, writer of Game of Thrones, is planned to be released in February 2022.

Elden Ring, a game developed by Fromsoftware and published by Bandai Namco, is slated to be released on February 25, 2022. On the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the game will be launched. Elden Ring's performance and compatibility on all platforms have recently been announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Elden Ring PC Specifications

Elden Ring will run at a maximum resolution of 3840x2160P and a framerate of up to 60 frames per second on PC. Both HDR and ray tracing will be supported in the game, with the latter arriving via a future patch. These specifications look to be very common for recent AAA games, and will likely come as no surprise to players that prefer to play on a high-end PC.

Elden Ring PlayStation Specifications

Elden Ring's PlayStation requirements are more changeable due to the game's parallel availability on PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5. The maximum resolution on a standard PS4 is 1920x1080p, and the PS5 has a resolution of up to 3840x2160p. Because of Elden Ring's framerate-centric Performance mode, the PS5 is also the only PlayStation console generation that supports up to 60 frames per second.

Specifications PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 Pro PlayStation 5 Maximum Resolution Up to 1920x1080 pixels Up to 3200x1800 pixels (with checkerboard) Up to 3840x2160 pixels Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS (Performance Mode) HDR Supported Supported Supported Raytracing Not available Not available Supported (via patch)

Elden Ring Xbox Specifications

The highest resolutions of the Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are all different, with the Xbox One reaching 1600x900p and the Xbox Series X reaching 3840x2160p. However, like PlayStation, Elden Ring's Xbox specifications allow for total "cross-generation compatibility." Here's all you need to know about the Elden Ring specifications for Xbox consoles:

Specifications Xbox One S Xbox One X Xbox Series S Xbox Series X Maximum Resolution Up to 1600x900 pixels Up to 3840x2160 pixels Up to 2560x1440 pixels Up to 3840x2160 pixels Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS Up to 60 FPS HDR Not supported Supported Supported Supported Raytracing Not available Not available Not available Not available

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.