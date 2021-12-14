Elves And Krampus Visit Vanguard And Warzone In Call Of Duty Festive Fervor

The Festive Fervor event, which will bring new holiday decorations and ugly Christmas sweaters to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, has been announced by Activision. Shipment will get a holiday to reskin in Vanguard multiplayer, Zombies mode will get decorations, and Warzone's Caldera map will have Christmas tree rewards. Festive Fervor will go live after a Vanguard update on December 15 at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET and a Warzone Pacific update on December 16 at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Festive Fervor Event Challenges

There are holiday challenges to complete for rewards, just like in the previous Call of Duty events. For completing all six Vanguard or Warzone Pacific challenges, there are thirteen total items, including an epic rarity light machine gun weapon blueprint.

Vanguard Event For Multiplayer And Zombies

For Vanguard, the Festive Fervor event includes several holiday-themed modes.

Armageddon Mode is a tweaked version of the previous Call of Duty games' Drop Zone mode. During this limited-time mode, gift-wrapped care packages will appear on the map. Both teams will compete for control of a designated area where care packages will drop in on a predetermined schedule until a certain number of them are collected at the start of the game. After that, the zone will rotate to a new location. Points are only awarded for kills, with bonus points awarded for killstreaks, unlike previous Drop Zone iterations.

Players can also earn Killstreaks by seeking out and destroying the elite Elf Team Six in Elf Team Six. Elf Team, Six members will appear at random on Vanguard's multiplayer maps. Match score and killstreak progress will be awarded to players who take down these Elf Team Six members. While it's unclear how this will work, it sounds a lot like Sledgehammer Games' Leprechaun mode from Call of Duty: World War II, which had players chasing down a fast-moving leprechaun for points.

Krampus is also coming to Vanguard, in addition to the seasonal modes. "Something else in store for the ones who act naughty and don't play the objective in respawn-enabled game modes, or who camp in Team Deathmatch," according to the multiplayer description.

During matches, Krampus will appear and target the player with the lowest objective score. The creature will use a finishing move to eliminate his victim, but Activision's blog confirms that players may be able to kill Krampus before he attacks.

The Festive Fervor event is giving Vanguard's Shipment map a festive makeover, which includes a blanket of snow on the ground, Christmas trees, and presents.

Zombies fans may be disappointed to learn that the event update contains little information about Vanguard's Der Anfang map. The only mention of Zombies is a vacation to places like the Gunbench and Stalingrad's home base in Der Anfang.

Warzone

Caldera will be adorned with festive Fir Trees for Warzone. These temporary landmarks will be placed at specific points of interest across the island and will be marked on the map with a special tree icon.

Any squad that stays within the Fir Tree's zone for a short period of time will see a number of supply boxes appear, including special holiday crates containing legendary items for that match, limited-time rewards, or even coal.

Krampus will also be making an appearance in Warzone. Krampus can be found on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, where he will begin hunting players minutes after the match begins. Krampus will choose targets at random in Warzone, unlike in Vanguard, but Activision teases that he will hunt down those who received coal from the holiday crates. If Krampus is defeated, he will bestow a special permanent reward.

Players can expect modifiers such as increased chances of legendary supply boxes or half-off Buybacks on each day of Festive Fervor, in addition to Krampus.

Elves can also be found on Rebirth Island and Caldera. These elves are likely to cause problems for players, as they holler at anyone within 10 metres of them. Squads that locate and eliminate them will be rewarded with a double XP token or a calling card.

Battle Pass Gifts

Those who already own Vanguard or purchase it before December 31 will receive a battle pass as a gift from Activision during the holiday season. Starting December 16, the following rewards will be available to use:

10 Battle Pass tier skips for Season 1

A 10% Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP boost during Season 1

The 24 Vanguard tiers of Black Ops Cold War's Season 6 battle pass. If players haven’t already earned them last season, anyone who purchases Vanguard will receive these for free.

For those looking to dress the part this holiday season, there will be seasonal cosmetic bundles in the in-game shop for both Vanguard and Warzone.