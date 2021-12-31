Enhance Your Gaming Experience This New Year with These Gaming Accessories Under Rs 2,000

Gaming aficionados are constantly on the lookout for new gadgets to improve their gaming experience. Gaming gadgets can undoubtedly help you elevate your gaming experience. In reality, the accessories you utilise may have a significant impact on your gaming experience. There's no need to spend a bunch on gaming accessories if you're on a tight budget; there are plenty of alternatives to consider. We've curated a list of gaming accessories that cost just under Rs 2000.

Gaming Keyboards

Gaming keyboards differ from conventional keyboards in that they are more durable and ergonomically designed to provide a better gaming experience. Multimedia shortcut keys and breathing effects modes are available on several keyboards. The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-17 Galactic wired keyboard is a fantastic alternative if you're on a budget and don't want to spend a lot of money on a keyboard. It has an aluminium shell, as well as 7-colour RGB backlighting with effects, a wrist rest, and a variety of additional features. On Amazon India, the Cosmic Byte CB-GK-17 costs Rs 1249. Another option is the Zebronics Zeb Magnus keyboard, which features LED lights, a gold-plated USB connector, braided wire, and a 10-million-cycle keystroke life.

Gaming Mouse

For quick motions, a gaming mouse is required, you may also improve your gaming experience by using a gaming mouse. The increased speed will aid in those split-second manoeuvres. When shopping for a gaming mouse, seek one with accurate sensors, is comfortable to use for long periods of time, and offers the features you desire in a gaming mouse, such as extra buttons, RGB lighting, or even adjustable weights. One can opt for, Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse that has 6 customizable buttons, gaming-grade sensors, and other features. The price of this game is Rs 1,495 on Amazon India's website.

Gamepads

For some players, playing a game on a computer using a keyboard might be inconvenient and unpleasant because they don't have complete control over the situation. A plug-and-play gamepad comes in helpful in this situation. One of the options for a gamepad can be EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad that comes with 8 hours backup and type-C charging. This Wireless Controller works with Windows X and D input modes, as well as most Android TVs and PS3s. Digital (rather than analogue) triggers, accurate 360-degree concave thumbsticks, and a precise 8-way floating D-Pad are all included in the Elite Ops. The gamepad is available on the Amazon India website priced at Rs 1,423.

Gaming Headphone

Perfect visual and audio coordination is required for a satisfying gaming experience. Sound effects have always been an important aspect of every game, and they help to make it a thrilling and unforgettable experience. If you're a gamer, you'll want to invest in some nice, low-cost headphones. Ant Esports H1000 Pro RGB Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset can be a good alternative if you are looking for a gaming headset under Rs 2000. The headphone comes with high sensitivity microphone, RGB LED lighting and other features. The headphone is available on Amazon India for Rs 1,799

Gaming Mousepad

Even with all of the best mice and best gaming mice advertising all-surface support, the best gaming mousepads are still a crucial part of any gaming PC setup. When you're playing the top PC games, and even more so with the best ones, you'll find that a gaming mouse pad will vastly improve your pointing and clicking experience. Tukzer RGB Gaming Mouse Pad is a wonderful pick that has 13 colour RGB illumination and an ultra-smooth microfiber fabric surface. The mousepad is offered at Rs 1,099 on Amazon India's website.

