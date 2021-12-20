Epic Games Store is Offering The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Free; Read More to Know How to Get it

Nothing beats a free game around the holidays, and Epic Game Store has found a way to show its love for its customers. This Christmas season, Epic Games is providing some of the best gifts to gamers. As part of the event, the online gaming store is offering a free game each day, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, a "walking sim exploration game," is the most recent addition to the free games list. Epic Games Store is also giving away a total of 15 free games along with The Vanishing of Ethan Carter being the first. From December 16 until January 6, 2022, Epic will give away one free game on a regular basis. Players have received Shenmue 3, as well as Neon Abyss and Remnant: From the Ashes, so far.

How to receive a free copy of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

For one day only, the first-person mystery game the Vanishing of Ethan Carter will be accessible for free on Epic Games Store. Players can download the game from the official website, but they must first create an Epic Games Store account in order to participate in this horror experience. There are only a few hours left to play the part of investigator Paul Prospero in The Vanishing of Etan Carter, which will be available until December 20th, 10:59 AM EST (9:30 PM IST).

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is one of the top PC detective games, following Paul Prospero as he tries to solve a case and learn the truth about Ethan's disappearance. The emphasis in this first-person mystery game is on exploration and interaction with the surroundings. This non-linear game allows players to go at their own pace and in any way they see appropriate to reach the end. The Astronauts developed and published The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, which was first released in 2014.

With the holiday season in full swing, Epic Games has announced that every day at 10 a.m. CT (9:30 p.m. IST), a new game will be released for free on the Epic Games Store, so keep an eye on the site for the finest games of the day. The festivities will continue until January 6, 2022.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter can be played on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

