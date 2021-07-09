Epic Games Store latest free games; Ironcast and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

. Every week the game distributor adds news games to the free section of the website and this week it has added Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast.

Epic Games seems to be offering a series of free game titles to gaming enthusiasts under some special offers. Yes! You read it correctly, the online game distributor is not charging anything on some of the selected game titles which might leave you amazed. The list is not that long but you can move popular titles like Fortnite, Bridge Constructor: Walking Dead, and Ironcast to your game library without paying a single penny. These games can be claimed on the Epic Games store page or game launcher anytime before July 15th. Every week the game distributor adds news games to the free section of the website and this week it has added Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast.



In case you are wondering if it requires any prior transaction or subscription, then don’t worry the platform is not even asking for payment details. You can keep the games forever after claiming them on the portal. In this article, we have explained how to claim free games on the Epic Games store.



How to claim free game titles on the Epic Games store



To claim free game titles on the Epic Games store you need to follow these simple steps:

First, you need to head to the Epic Games store by clicking this link .

At the top right corner, you can see the option “GET EPIC GAMES”.

Click on the button and it will download the Epic Games launcher.

It’s one of the best ways to track new games and freebies on the platforms.

Install the launcher and run it on your PC.

Once the app is open click on Store. You can find it in the left corner.

Scroll down a little and you can see the Free Games banner.

Click on the View More option on the banner.

Now you are in the free zone where you can see an array of games available free for download.

Select a game title and click on get.

You can see a payment page that reads you pay zero.

Tick the box and hit the Place Order button.

Now they will be added to the library.

Head to the library section and install the game.

Once the game is installed you are good to go.



You can find Ironcast and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead at the top of the free section. Use the above steps to claim the game titles and install it on your PC.



Free games on Epic Games Store



Here's the complete list of free games which are currently available on the Epic Games store.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Ironcast

Fortnite

Rocket League

Genshin Impact

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Scavengers

Core

Rogue Company

Magic The Gathering Arena

Idea Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Dauntless

Paladins

Trackmania

Smite

World of Wars

Spellbreak

Heroes & Generais WWII

CRSED: F.O.A.D

Auto Chess

Path of Exile

Magic: Legends

Diabotical

Neverwinter

Star Trek Online

Primordials: Battle of Gods

