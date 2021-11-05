Epic Games Store: League of Legends and Valorant available now; Read more

Riot Games announced that the League of legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics are now available on the Epic Games Store. These games are free to download and play. You have to first download the Riot’s new unified launcher and then you can separately download the individual games. Epic Games offers a way to get another company’s game launcher and this time they have done the same. Epic Games is fighting a legal battle with Google and Apple for adding a direct payment system to Fortnite and ended up violating both companies' rules.

League of legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics: Epic Games Store

The games have now come under the popular League of Legends franchise in the Epics Games Store since they have got the Riot Games title. Riot Games had tweeted that more than 180 million players had played games in the League of Legends universe in October.

Riot Games and Epic Games have teamed up now to bring in a Fortnite skin for the character named Jinx in the League of Legends. The skin will be available from Thursday at the game’s item shop.

