Epic Games to keep Fortnite off Mocrosofts Xbox Cloud Gaming services

With Microsoft Launching their new online gaming services 'Xbox Cloud Gaming services', users can now access multiple game titles for a monthly subscription. Just like Netflix. But no access to FORTNITE yet.

Microsoft recently launched Xbox Cloud gaming Services. Microsoft delayed the launch when Apple updated their rules for developers on the AppStore. As per the new policies of Apple, each App or game has to downloaded individually. The new rules compromised the Netflix like subscription model of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft then developed the services for web browsers and recently launched them

Among the many gaming titles available under Xbox Cloud Gaming services, Fortnite is not available to play on Xbox Cloud, even when it is available to play on the Xbox console. Epic Games is holding Back Fortnite from going live on Microsoft as there is a legal case against Apple. Further questioning Epic Games got us no response.

For now, if you wish to play Fortnite on your iPhone, it is available to play through Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Epic Games had partnered with Nvidia Gaming for the launch of the game last year.

