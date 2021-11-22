EWar Games Grand Gadget Tournament; Your Chance to Win a Variety of Gadgets

EWar Games, a Bengaluru-based gaming company, has announced the launch of their new flagship programme, the 'EWar Grand Gadget Tournament.’ The EWar Grand Gadget Tournament will provide gamers with the opportunity to win a variety of gadgets. The Grand Gadget Tournament will be a weekly repeating event.

Participation in the EWar Grand Gadget Tournament will be free of charge. Every Monday, the tournament will begin and end on Saturday. Every Sunday, prizes will be awarded. Players must first register for the tournament on the official website before installing the EWar app.

"We are thrilled to debut the Grand Gadget Tournament - which is designed to reward quality players on EWar's mobile gaming platform and to motivate gamers to play more and win more attractive gadgets," says Parth Chadha, Founder and CEO of EWar Games. This will accelerate our long-term growth plan by increasing the number of DAUs (daily active users) on EWar on a weekly basis. We've always been committed to rewarding and incentivizing high-quality and skilled gamers while also adding value to their lives; and now, with the launch of the Gadget Tournament project, we're hoping that our users will associate with EWar more actively and frequently, especially when they see or use the gadgets they've won in their daily lives."

The inaugural EWar Grand Gadget Tournament begins on November 22nd and runs through November 27th. Ludo will be the first game to be played in the competition. Tournament play will be split between casual and hyper-casual, according to the business. Ludo, Snakes & Ladders, and Carrom will be among the games available.

Mobile phones, Alexa smart devices, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and other gadgets will be awarded to the top three players in the EWar Grand Gadget Tournament. The entire prize fund for each tournament will be Rs 11,000, according to the company. These players will be among the top 50 in the competition.

