EWar Games unveils India’s biggest competitive Ludo Tournament with Rs 2 Lakh prize pool

Bengaluru based gaming start-up EWar Games has launched India’s biggest and most exciting ‘Online Ludo’ tournament titled EWar Presents Ludo ki Jung today. The tournament, which will be held over 2 consecutive days – on 4th and 5th September 2021 – is expected to witness participation from more than 25,000 Ludo players all over India. Most importantly the esports gaming platform is offering a hefty prize pool of Rs 2 lakhs. On the other hand, participants can enter this tournament free of cost (without paying any entry fee).

EWar Presents Ludo ki Jung details

According to the company, on both days of the tournament, which is slated for 4th and 5th September, there will be around 4 hours of Ludo gameplay each day on EWar’s platform. The key objective for the players will be to play maximum games as well as to win maximum games. The winners of ‘EWar Ludo ki Jung’ will be decided on the basis of ‘maximum wins’ and ‘maximum games played’. More than 200 players stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to Rs 50,000 in this tournament.

Within a few days of opening up free-of-cost registrations for the ‘Ludo ki Jung’ tournament, EWar has already received over 20,000 Ludo player registrations. The registration process closes on 4th September. To register, one simply needs to download the EWar app, click on the ‘Ludo Tournament’ banner and then click the Join button.

Ever since the Covid-induced lockdown protocols in India began last year, the traditionally-cherished indoor board game - Ludo has been adapted and evolved into a new avatar, and thus Online and Mobile Ludo games have seen an exponential rise in popularity across our country. On EWar’s mobile gaming platform too, Ludo has emerged as one of the top running casual games, with a few lakhs of players playing Ludo on EWar every day. Notably, EWar has developed a very unique and simplistic interface for playing Ludo without a dice, wherein each Ludo game ends in around 2 minutes.

Please click on the link to participate http://www.ewar.in