FIFA 22 available for pre-orders in India starting at Rs 2,499

EA Sports are all set to bring the most awaited FIFA 22 and the game title is all set to arrive soon. In the latest development the game developers have made it clear that the games are also coming to India and pre-orders for FIFA 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC went live on the website. Alongside, the company has also announced that the users will receive an EA Sports t-shirt as a pre-order bundle. The pre-order bonus is spotted on Games The Shop. According to a report from IGN India, EA told them that the t-shirt bonus is for all the FIFA 22 pre-orders. Let’s have a closer look at the news.

FIFA 22 India Price

The FIFA 22 is available for pre-orders in India at a price point of Rs 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One user. If you have the latest PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X then you have to pay Rs 4,499 and Rs 2,999 for the PC version. If you are planning to purchase the FIFA 2022 for your Nintendo Switch then you have to pay Rs 2,499. Do note that you have to make the full payment if you want to pre-order the game title.

Pre-Order FIFA 22 standard edition and get

Official EA Sports T-shirt

Team of the Week 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

EA is one of the biggest publishers of FIFA and Need For Speed franchises which is still dominating the Indian console game sales. Just in case you don’t know FIFA 22 is going to be available for grabs on October 1st, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“FIFA 22 brings a new season of innovation across every mode in the game; enjoy more consistency between the posts with a goalkeeper rewrite that brings more composure to the most important position on the pitch, live out your football dreams as you create and manage your custom club to glory in Career Mode, get rewarded for your flair with restyled gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, welcome back football’s most memorable players as FIFA Ultimate Team™ Heroes, and feel the atmosphere of your next big game with the most immersive matchday experience ever seen in EA SPORTS FIFA.,” reads the pre-order page.

