Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 upgrade is now available for those who purchased the game through PlayStation Plus

Those who have previously downloaded Final Fantasy 7 Remake via PS Plus will receive a free PS5 upgrade from Square Enix.

Square Enix announced via Twitter that "PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed FinalFantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game" will be able to do so starting this Wednesday (December 22).

It's a nice bonus for those who haven't yet upgraded to the next-gen version, especially since you could previously only upgrade to the PS5 version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you owned the game physically or digitally from the PlayStation Store. Players could not previously upgrade to the PS Plus version of the game.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 version is a refined version of the PS4 version with a few extra features. The PS5 version includes a photo mode, enhanced visuals, haptic feedback (thanks to the DualSense controller), and the ability to switch between a 'Graphics Mode' that prioritises 4K visuals and a 'Performance Mode' that instead provides 60fps. Overall, it's the best way to explore Midgar.

