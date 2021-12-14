Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Requirements revealed

The PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available, with the Intergrade version including both the base game and the additional Intermission DLC. According to the official specifications, it's a visual stunner that may not require as much graphical horsepower.

The game's minimum and recommended PC specifications aren't specified by Square Enix, but you can rest assured that you won't need anything cutting-edge to run it. The Nvidia GTX 780 is over eight years old, and the Intel Core i5-3330 and AMD FX-8350 are even older.

You'll need a lot of hard drive space, as Final Fantasy VII Remake takes up a total of 100GB on PC, regardless of the settings. An SSD will also improve loading times and visual pop-in, so only use an older HDD if you don't have another option.

You'll need an Nvidia GTX 1080 or an equivalent GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM if you want Final Fantasy VII Remake to look as good (or better) than it does on PS5. Note that this only gets you up to 1440p, so if you want to go for 4K, you'll need a little more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out on PC this week, launching exclusively on the Epic Games Store on December 16. It will retail for $70, which might come as a surprise.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 100GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 or later

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480

Recommended Requirements (at least 1440p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 100GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 or later

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700