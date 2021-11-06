Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Expansion Postponed, Launch Trailer Released

Final Fantasy IV fans have to wait for a little while as the Final Fantasy IV Endwalker expansion has been delayed by two weeks. The expansion will now be published on December 7, 2021. Naoki Yoshida, the producer and director of Final Fantasy 14, broke the news to fans in a letter explaining the decision and apologising for the delay. Despite the fact that the game's release date has been postponed, the game's debut trailer has been released.

"I'm sorry to announce this so close to the launch, but I've chosen to delay the release of Endwalker," Naoki Yoshida stated in a blog post. The publication date was originally set for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, but I've decided to push it back two weeks "Yoshida penned a letter. Yoshida also apologized to the gamers and Warriors of Light around the world who have been eagerly awaiting the release of Endwalker.

Yoshida went on to explain why the delay occurred, he said “the main reason for the change in release date was my own selfishness as the game's director. Since I was put in charge of the initial FFXIV 11 years ago, as we approached the end of Endwalker's development, it was my aim to continue working in this type of fashion "While endeavouring to balance my jobs as a producer overseeing the project and director in charge of development, I've been in charge of FFXIV development and operations."

As the launch date approached, Yoshida realised that "there was a greater chance that we would miss the release date without assuring "stability" as one type of quality." This and other factors are responsible for the decision to postpone.

Yoshida has never delayed a previously announced release date, however, he did "once push a release from Spring to early Summer."

Not only will Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker end Hydaelyn and Zodiark's storey and put the plot that began in A Realm Reborn to a close, but it will also include two new jobs - one healer and one melee DPS - and take players to the moon.

