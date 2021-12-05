Fortnite: Chapter 3 officially revealed with new island, Spider-Man, and many new changes

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been officially unveiled, and you can expect the most significant changes to the game in years in this new era for Epic's burgeoning metaverse. Here's a look at Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 at a glance, which features improved physics, a new island with weather effects, and more. As soon as the game is back online, we'll bring you more updates, quest guides, and everything else Fortnite-related. Keep an eye out! For the time being, here's what to expect when you visit the new Fortnite island.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass

The first battle pass in Fortnite's new era introduces two long-awaited characters: Marvel's Spider-Man and Epic's original hero The Foundation voiced and modelled after The Rock.

Spidey is available in three different outfits, including a black symbiote suit and a white Future Foundation outfit. We'll also meet six more heroes we haven't met yet, and we'll dive into their backstories as soon as we can.

You'll be able to earn the eight heroes, as well as all of their related cosmetics, by completing another 100 tiers of the battle pass, which will feature the Battle Stars system for the third season in a row, allowing you to choose the order in which you unlock certain items. There will also be specific quests for battle pass characters, which will reward you with additional cosmetics if you complete them.

You can now earn battle pass XP in other game modes, such as Creative, for the first time ever, though Epic has gone to great lengths to prevent exploits in this regard. It should imply that the best Creative codes in the game get more use in Chapter 3.

This season, milestone challenges return to award players with extra XP for, well, pretty much anything. On your way to unlocking the first seven heroes, you'll earn 5 Battle Stars per level as usual, while The Foundation will be this season's "secret skin" and will be unlocked in a few weeks.

Artemis the New Island

Following Athena (Chapter 1) and Apollo (Chapter 2), (Chapter 2). Artemis, the third-ever Fortnite island, is now available. The island is divided into distinct biomes, such as a wintry tundra and a dry canyon, and now includes weather effects such as tornados, which can rip up player structures—or even players themselves.

The new Daily Bugle place of interest on the island is inspired by Spider-New Man's York (POI). The Sanctuary, The Seven's headquarters, is another POI. In a few minutes, we'll have a full rundown of the new Fortnite map. We also know that locked vaults, which haven't been seen since Chapter 2 of Season 4, will be returning. There is new and returning wildlife, as well as a large dinosaur-like creature that appears to be rideable.

New Gameplay Mechanics

Sliding was rumoured to be coming to Fortnite for a long time, and it finally arrived today. You can now use the crouch button to enter a slide while sprinting, and if you're going down a slope, be prepared to slide quite far. This new movement ability will almost certainly become a staple of your enemies' arsenals, so mastering it is a good idea.

New physics are also included in the game, such as the ability to cut down trees and have them fall over rather than disappear as they did previously. Timber! Use this to your advantage by toppling trees onto enemy structures or causing a chain reaction of trees to fall over, allowing you to quickly gather wood for your own structures. You can also swing from structure to structure, most likely using a specific inventory item, which is a new feature for the webslinger.

You can store items in your portable campsite for later use, saving the best loot for when you really need it. New Victory Crowns, a new type of cosmetic worn by your character when you win online game modes, can also be unlocked.

