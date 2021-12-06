Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: MK Seven Assault Rifle; Where to find and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has come with a plethora of new weapons and locations and on this list, MK Seven rifle is the most popular and the strongest weapon as it was made from The Seven’s technology. With this whole new chapter, Fortnite is expanding its arsenal. Here we have the location of the MK Seven Assault Rifle and steps to use it, so read the story till the end.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: MK Seven Assault Rifle location

You can obtain the MK Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter Season 1 by defeating The Foundation boss. You will find The Foundation in the Sanctuary POI on the map where you will have to go ahead for a terrifying boss fight. The Foundation is an overpowered boss in the Fortnite as he has an immense HP and also, he causes huge damage with his weapon. However, the mythic variant of the MK Seven Assault Rifle that we are looking for causes more damage to the opponents, takes less time to reload and has a fast fire rate. You can get the other variants of the MK Seven Assault Rifle through supply drops and chests but they will not be as effective as the Mythic variant.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: First-person perspective mode

You will be offered a first-person perspective when you aim down with the MK Seven Assault Rifle. This will be a unique feature for you if you have got used to the third-person perspective in the Fortnite game. The red dot scope in the MK Seven Assault Rifle is very useful in controlling recoil and it makes the assault rifle viable in all combat ranges. The players claim that the MK Seven Assault Rifle is the best weapon in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has a map that includes new locations and it also has OG locations like the Shifty Shafts and Titled Towers. It includes the Spiderman skin with various styles.

