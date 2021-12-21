Fortnite Gets New Matrix Emotes Based on Classic Movie Moves; Read More

Epic Games updates new skins, gears, and emotes every day at 4 p.m. PT, so Fortnite players eagerly seek new skins, gears, and emotes. There's a chance that new quests, world-changing events, and whole new gameplay ideas will be added to the game at any point, in addition to the everyday products found in the shop. This time, Epic Games has released new Matrix material to Fortnite, giving players access to new Matrix emotes throughout the game.

The Matrix Content in Fortnite

The Matrix is ubiquitous, and Fortnite is no exception. Beginning today, players will be able to access new content based on the popular reality-bending sci-fi brand. Emotes based on classic movie moves will be added to Fortnite, as well as a brilliantly themed weapon wrap. Players can now obtain more stuff from the Follow the White Rabbit Set, according to a post on Epic Games' official website. The new Matrix set of goods includes two new emotes, one of which imitates Trinity's iconic floating kick and the other of which imitates Neo's bullet-dodging lean backward. The Ones and Zeroes wrap, which derives its name from the green-on-black binary coding seen in the Matrix movies, will also be available.

The Neo's Bullet Time and Trinity's Kick Emotes are included in the collection, which is titled after the initial directive that leads Thomas Anderson (a.k.a. Neo) to meet with Morpheus and escape The Matrix. Players will witness their character dodge a barrage of bullets by leaning back in slow motion in Neo's Bullet Time. Players will jump into the air and freeze for a few moments before releasing a tremendous kick in Trinity's Kick.

In the whole Matrix set, the items join the Sentinel glider, which was won as part of the continuing Winterfest festivities. If a player hasn't unwrapped the Sentinel Glider yet, they can do so until the end of Winterfest on January 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET.

One notable missing from the current Matrix Fortnite set is a skin for one of the film's characters. Although Neo will not be coming in Fortnite (at least for now), Keanu Reeves, who portrays him, is already a part of the game's world as John Wick.

Additionally, the Cutiepie skin from Chapter 2, Season 1 and Blinky from Chapter 2, Season 5 are both back in the shop, along with a selection of other holiday-themed items.

