Fortnite Revealed FNCS Grand Royale Broadcast Schedule and Community Cup Details; Read More

The Grand Royale, Fortnite's most profitable esports tournament of the year, is reaching its conclusion, and Epic has unveiled the full schedule for contestants and spectators alike, including a new Community Cup.

Continuing on previous announcements about the Grand Royale, the year-end competition will begin with qualifying tournaments around the globe this month. This year, a large prize pool is on the line, and competitors will face a fresh structure. Fans will also not be left out in the cold, owing to a new Community Cup in which anyone can compete.

With the following Grand Royale Schedule, November will be a busy month this year.

11-13 November: Middle East Grand Royale Qualifiers

12-14 November: All other regions’ Grand Royale Qualifiers

16 November: NA West, NA East and Brazil regions’ Grand Royale Community Cup

17 November: Asia, Middle East, Oceania and Europe regions’ Grand Royale Community Cup

19 November: Hype Hour Show - Broadcast on our English channels

19-20 November: Middle East Grand Royale Finals

20-21 November: All other regions’ Grand Royale Finals

Broadcast times vary per region as well. Here's when you should start paying attention:

3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT in North America

6 p.m. CET in the EU (English, French, German, and Spanish).

BR (Portuguese) 3:50 PM BRT

Asia (Japanese) 4:50 PM JST

If you're looking for a recap of the Fortnite calendar year, tune in to the Hype Hour broadcast on Friday, November 19 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, where you'll hear from FNCS players, see highlight reels of the year's most memorable moments, and learn about a Fortnite competitive announcement for the coming year. If you can't make it to the programme, a VOD will be available shortly after it airs so you can catch up on your own time.

The Fortnite Community Cup: How to Play

The Fortnite Community Cup is the place to be if you're not quite a pro but still want to compete against other Fortnite gamers. The Community Cup winners will also receive the Victor Elite suit.

North America and Brazil begin the Community Cup on November 16, while the EU, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East begin on November 17.

Teams will fight in ten matches over the course of three hours in order to achieve the maximum points possible in this Trios tournament. The Victor Elite Outfit and complementing Victory Crest Back Bling will be awarded to the top-performing teams in each region. All details may be found in the Grand Royale Community Cup official rules. All players in a Trio must have 2FA enabled and be level 30 on their Epic account, among other things.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.