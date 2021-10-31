Fortnite to receive Naruto this November with Kunai weapons and more

Fortnite is one of the most popular online battleground games across the globe as the game comes with a plethora of features, weapons, modes, and more. The game is known for offering an array of characters that can be used by gaming enthusiasts. In the latest development is has been reported that the game is soon going to receive Naruto this November and the news was reported by popular data miner Hyperx. Let’s have a closer look at the latest news.

Naruto coming to Fortnite

As we all know Naruto is the popular anime character from Dragon Ball Z. Since the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 the arrival of the Naruto character is in speculations. However, the character is yet to arrive at the gameplay which is a great disappointment for many gaming enthusiasts. The buzz around Naruto collaboration with Fortnite was dissipated but in the last couple of weeks, we have witnessed some positive leaks which have legit reasons.

According to popular data miner Hypex, the previous leaks are legit and soon the anime character is going to arrive soon on Fortnite. The miner has also revealed some of the vital information about the game character. Furthermore, he also suggests gaming enthusiasts hold the horses as the new character might take some time to arrive.

“Since a lot of people keep asking me.. Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you. I'm just as hyped as much as you are but we have to wait a little bit more lol,” read Hyperx tweet.

The data miner also suggests that the Kunai weapons are also going to arrive with Naruto. According to the data miner, Naruto does not just arrive as cosmetic but also as an NCP boss, which means the Naruto NPC will arrive with exclusive Kunai weapons and exclusives. However, his location is yet to be revealed by the miner, but we can expect more details in the upcoming days. Do note that the game developers are yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.