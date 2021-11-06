Forza Horizon 5: Audi models that you can drive; Read more

The much awaited fifth part of the Forza Horizon is out and the users who have already bought a Premium Add-ons Bundle or Premium Edition can access it now. The users who have bought the standard version of the game will have to wait till 9th November. At launch, there were 520 cars available and we can expect more to be added with future DLCs. The game is a treat for all the Audi fans out there as they will get up to 16 cars to drive including the Quattro and the RS2. We have listed down all the Audi cars that will be available for you to drive in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5: Audi cars available to drive

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus 2015 Audi S1 2015 Audi TTS Coupe 2015 Audi RS6 Avant 2013 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro 2013 Audi RS7 Sportback 2013 Audi RS4 Avant 2011 Audi RS5 Coupe 2011 Audi RS3 Sportback 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe 2009 Audi RS6 2006 Audi RS4 2003 Audi RS6 2001 Audi RS4 Avant 1995 Audi RS2 Avant 1984 Audi Sport Quattro

Seeing the early reviews, Forza Horizon 5 is the best game of the line up till date, featuring the biggest map ever. The scenery ranges from a jungle and beaches to a replica of Guanajuato City. The car handles in the Forza Horizon 5 are better than the previous season; however, not as good as the Forza Motorsport. The handling is smooth and the difference between the previous season and the latest season can be noticed.

However, if you don’t like Forza games, then the Gran Turismo 7 is coming for you on 4th March next year and it will offer you the realism you are expecting. We can expect 11 Audi cars in the Gran Turismo 7 and here is the list.

Expected Audi cars in Gran Turismo 7

Audi Vision Gran Turismo Audi TT Cup 2016 Audi TTS Coupe 2014 Audi TT Coupe 3.2 V6 2003 Audi Sport Quattro S1 1987 Audi R18 TDI 2011 (Audi Sport Team Joest) Audi R18 TDI 2011 Audi R8 FT3 LMS Evo 2019 Audi R8 LMS Audi Sport Team WRT 2015 Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2007 Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo

