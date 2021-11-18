Forza Horizon 5 New Update Fixes Wheelspin Exploit and Willys Jeep Bug Along with Other Bugs; Read More

Forza Horizon 5 was released earlier this month, and players all over the world are already making progress to acquire the hundreds of vehicles available in the game. Many car racing fans have begun to explore the world of Forza Horizon 5. However, since the game's formal release a week ago, certain servers have been unreliable, which is to be anticipated when you claim 6 million players just days after launch.

Forza Horizon 5 users can unlock additional automobiles in a variety of ways, including the game's slot machine-like Wheelspin feature. What's maybe unsurprising is that some impatient Forza Horizon 5 players have decided to take advantage of a bug affecting these Wheelspins in order to collect rewards far faster than they should. Naturally, the Playground team immediately provided a hotfix.

Over 30 separate issues afflicting Forza Horizon 5 since launch were corrected in a fairly strong update released on November 17. Several exploits taking advantage of the racing game's online progression systems were the most noteworthy of these vulnerabilities. The exploit was buying an inexpensive car called the 1945 Willys MB Jeep, earning a few Skill Points, and then getting a Super Wheelspin before repeating the procedure.

Willys Jeep Bug

The "Willys Jeep bug" required players to purchase a relatively inexpensive 1945 Willys MB Jeep offroad vehicle and grind at least five skill points to acquire a Super Wheelspin. Players could also gift it via the barn system after unlocking the Wheelspin so that more people could receive it without investing 40k credits, but this was only for genuinely generous individuals.

In addition, the new hotfix resolves Horizon Life stability concerns, which were a big issue during the first week of FH5. The new patch also includes a fix for the Forzathon Shop. Prior to the upgrade, gamers were unable to visit the Forzathon shop because an error warning would appear. Let’s have a look at the other issues fixed in the recent update.

Other Patch Notes Fixed in Recent Update

Game Stability

Fixed several crashes

Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline

Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade

Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars

Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events

Fixed a crash when upgrading cars

Multiplayer

Improved stability of Horizon Life connections

Improvements to online traffic

Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life

Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events

Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events

Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on the PC

Exploits

Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit

Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards

Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab

Fixed an issue that allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow

Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists

Stopped players from being able to download tunes before a race starts

DLC

Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs

Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier

Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins

Rewards

Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5

Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game

Rebalanced UGC payouts

PC Settings

Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC

Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings

Other

Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial

Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen

Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes

Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam

Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S

Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.