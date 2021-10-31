Free DLC and other updates for Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed until 2022.

Several Cyberpunk 2077 updates and free DLCs have been postponed until 2022, according to CD Projekt Red.

The studio's Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap previously stated that "multiple updates and improvements," as well as "free DLCs," would be released in 2021, but as of October 28, the roadmap now states that everything will be released in 2022.

It's unclear exactly what will be included in the next round of updates, but we do know that a big part of the plan is to keep releasing patches to improve stability and squash bugs. Regardless, it's now clear that the 1.31 patch from September will be the final major Cyberpunk 2077 update for the year.

The long-awaited free next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S was also postponed to 2022 earlier this week. CD Projekt attributed the delay to "recommendations provided by teams supervising the development of both games," but we haven't heard anything from the studio since the most recent roadmap update.