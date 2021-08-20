Free Fire 4th anniversary event announced with rewards, missions, and more

Free Fire has recently launched its new OB29 update for all and now the game developers have officially announced its 4th-anniversary event. The game developers have confirmed that the event will start on August 28th and it will bring new rewards, missions, game modes, events, and a new song as well. Garena has lined up an array of the event to celebrate the 4th anniversary. Here is some important information about the event.

Free Fire 4th anniversary event

Players will be introduced to a special login page where they can accept invites from DJs. This will provide them rewards, anniversary gifts, and daily missions. The game developers have also included new mini-games such as Memory Jigsaw, Memory Album, anniversary quiz, Fragment Royale, and more.

Besides, Garena has also confirmed that DJ Dimitri Vegas, DJ Like Mike, Alok, and KSHMR have collaborated with the company for making the 4th-anniversary theme song called Reunion. As per the official announcement, the new song will be released on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire at 8 PM on August 20th, and the company has also revealed the teaser of the new song.

Free Fire 4th anniversary rewards and benefits

Clash Squad Cup game mode

New Items and Weapons

Grenade Range

Advanced M4A1

New Special Attachments

Character Adjustments

"Introducing Thiva, a newcomer who can help recover fallen teammates rapidly in battle. With his passive skill, Vital Vibes, he can greatly reduce the time it takes to help-up his teammates in dangerous situations,” reads the official page. Do note that the players who log in on August 28 will get Thiva for free.

According to the game developers, the upcoming Training Ground will bring some exclusive content along with a 4th anniversary themed party song. Players can enjoy mini-games and more, but it would be valid until September 5th.

Optimization and Bug Fixes