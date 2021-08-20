Free Fire 4th anniversary event announced with rewards, missions, and more

Free Fire has recently launched its new OB29 update for all and now the game developers have officially announced its 4th-anniversary event. The game developers have confirmed that the event will start on August 28th and it will bring new rewards, missions, game modes, events, and a new song as well. Garena has lined up an array of the event to celebrate the 4th anniversary. Here is some important information about the event.
Free Fire 4th anniversary event
Players will be introduced to a special login page where they can accept invites from DJs. This will provide them rewards, anniversary gifts, and daily missions. The game developers have also included new mini-games such as Memory Jigsaw, Memory Album, anniversary quiz, Fragment Royale, and more.
Besides, Garena has also confirmed that DJ Dimitri Vegas, DJ Like Mike, Alok, and KSHMR have collaborated with the company for making the 4th-anniversary theme song called Reunion. As per the official announcement, the new song will be released on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire at 8 PM on August 20th, and the company has also revealed the teaser of the new song.
Free Fire 4th anniversary rewards and benefits
- Clash Squad Cup game mode
- New Items and Weapons
- Grenade Range
- Advanced M4A1
- New Special Attachments
- Character Adjustments
"Introducing Thiva, a newcomer who can help recover fallen teammates rapidly in battle. With his passive skill, Vital Vibes, he can greatly reduce the time it takes to help-up his teammates in dangerous situations,” reads the official page. Do note that the players who log in on August 28 will get Thiva for free.
According to the game developers, the upcoming Training Ground will bring some exclusive content along with a 4th anniversary themed party song. Players can enjoy mini-games and more, but it would be valid until September 5th.
Optimization and Bug Fixes
- Likes received at the end of the match will now be shown at the match results page.
- Changed the model of the SMG ammo so it matches its icon.
- Fixed a bug where the "waiting for players" message in Clash Squad remains even after both teams are filled.
- Players will now hide teammates’ pets when hiding their own pets.
- Ammo types that cannot be used will now be shown in the inventory.
- Reduced the transparency of the bomb in "Bomb Squad".
- Removed the advanced attachments UI from the map.
- Added a notification sound when the team captain starts matchmaking.
- Optimized Multi-kill announcements.
- Air Hammers can no longer be brought into the Combat Zone in the Training Grounds.
- Added a queue for the 1v1 ring in the Training Grounds.
- Added a name for each Clash Squad weapon shop.
- Clash Squad now supports simplified killfeed.
- Deadly Velocity will no longer have a pop up message when activated.
- Battle Style Badge collected after the match will now be shown on the match summary page.