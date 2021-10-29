Free Fire announces 3 days Diwali dhamaka tournament

As we all know that Free Fire is an extremely popular battle royale game in India, and that's why during this festive season the game developers are coming up with their new tournament. The newly announced tournament will be called "Free Fire's Diwali Dhamaka tournament." Free Fire is going to host this tournament for 3 days and fans will be able to watch this whole tournament live on BOOYAH's official channels.

Free Fire's Diwali Dhamaka tournament format

During this Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka tournament, many popular teams like total gaming, desi gamers, team elite, and PVS gaming will get featured. This tournament is organized in partnership with Critical X. The Diwali Dhamaka tournament will stick with classic battle royale mode. During the tournament, each team will have 3 players and one streamer. Winners will be announced every day based on a point system. Until the BOOYAH! is achieved a total of 12 teams will participate in Bermuda, Purgatory, Kalahari maps. The teams will compete against each other to achieve BOOYAH! in the Diwali tournament.

As a fan what can you expect from this tournament?

Free fire has invited its fans to watch this tournament while celebrating Diwali. Along with watching the tournament, fans can win prizes during the match. All those viewers who will watch the broadcast for more than 30 and 60 minutes will get a chance to win some free fire emotes, free fire jerseys, or some multiple crates. Which will be a Diwali gift for free fire fans.

Details of Broadcasting

If you want to catch the live-action of the free-fire Diwali Dhamaka tournament then you can watch its live broadcast on its official BOOYAH! India channel from 1st November to 3rd November at 11:30 AM Indian time. Along with BOOYAH's official channels, you watch this tournament live on the "BOOYAH! live app" this app is available on the google play store and the apple app store.

The winning team of this tournament will get USD 2000, and 24 Free Fire esports teams will fight against each other to win this tournament. As mentioned above in these 24 esports teams, there will be some popular teams like total gaming, desi gamers, team elite, and PVS gaming which will participate in this tournament.