Free Fire Booyah event: rewards; Read more

As the Garena Free Fire Booyah events are knocking on our doors, the gamers are waiting for a treat with a list of cosmetic items coming their way. The players are finding it difficult to control their excitement as the developers teased the calendar. The developers have brought in a new Booyah Wish to Garena Free Fire game. The gamers will get a chance to use the Booyah-themed items that includes the emote, outfit, gloo wall and more with the help of diamonds during the Booyah event.
Garena Free Fire Booyah event: Themed cosmetics
The Booyah event has started today and will continue till 16th November. The Garena free Fire gamers will have to wish for a chance to win the grand prize of the Power of Booyah Bundle. A gamer’s single wish will be valued at 20 diamonds while a total of 11 wishes will be valued at 200 diamonds.
The gamers who already have the items will be excluded from the Unique pool Price. This increases the chances of winning the grand prize.
Garena Free Fire Booyah event: Prize Pool
Unique Prizes:
Normal Prizes:
Garena Free Fire Booyah Event: Steps to collect the rewards
- Open Garena Free Fire game app and go to the events section.
- You will find a Booyah Wish under the News Tab. Select the option to visit the event interface.
- You can make your wishes now to collect prizes.
