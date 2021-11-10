Free Fire Booyah event: rewards; Read more

As the Garena Free Fire Booyah events are knocking on our doors, the gamers are waiting for a treat with a list of cosmetic items coming their way. The players are finding it difficult to control their excitement as the developers teased the calendar. The developers have brought in a new Booyah Wish to Garena Free Fire game. The gamers will get a chance to use the Booyah-themed items that includes the emote, outfit, gloo wall and more with the help of diamonds during the Booyah event.

Garena Free Fire Booyah event: Themed cosmetics

The Booyah event has started today and will continue till 16th November. The Garena free Fire gamers will have to wish for a chance to win the grand prize of the Power of Booyah Bundle. A gamer’s single wish will be valued at 20 diamonds while a total of 11 wishes will be valued at 200 diamonds.

The gamers who already have the items will be excluded from the Unique pool Price. This increases the chances of winning the grand prize.

Garena Free Fire Booyah event: Prize Pool

Unique Prizes:

Grenade Booyah Day Booyah Day Loot Crate Booyah Day 2020 Banner Haunting Night Banner The Death Skull parachute Booyah Day parachute Haunted Dawn surfboard Booyah Victor surfboard The Hungry Pumpkin backpack Haunting Night backpack Pan Booyah Day Booyah Hunter backpack Petskin: Booyah Panda Katana Booyah Day Baby Shark Emote Detective Panda Gloo Wall- Booyah Day AUG Booyah Day Power of Booyah Bundle Booyah emote

Normal Prizes:

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne) 50x Memory Fragment (Maro) 50x Memory Fragment (Luqueta) 50x Memory Fragment (D-bee) 50x Universal Fragments 50x Memory Fragment (Jota) Resupply Map Scan Deadly Bat Gun Crate Pet Food Evil Pumpkin AK Crate Bumblebee Gun Crate Blood Moon Scar Crate Lightning MP40 Crate Weapon Royale Voucher Gold Royale Voucher Cube Fragment Diamond Royale Voucher

Garena Free Fire Booyah Event: Steps to collect the rewards

Open Garena Free Fire game app and go to the events section. You will find a Booyah Wish under the News Tab. Select the option to visit the event interface. You can make your wishes now to collect prizes.

