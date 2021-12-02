Free Fire OB31 update everything you need to know about

Free Fire fans were surprised today when the new OB31 update rollout was announced. Developers have launched their new OB31 update for Free Fire and Free Fire Max on 1st December. Yesterday everyone was waiting for this update but got disappointed as nothing happened but today everyone got surprised when this new OB31 update rollout happened.

Earlier we had some hints according to the Indonesian server, that this update will rule out on 4th December. But the developers of Free Fire revealed that the server maintains will happen today which means that the new OB31 update will roll out today.

As with every other Free Fire update, users will not be able to play the game for the maintenance break on the patch day. If anyone will try to log in to their Free Fire the game will show an error. That's why when developers announced the maintenance break users were not able to sign in to the game after that.

But once the maintenance break is over servers will start running again and users will be able to play the game and they will not have to do anything extra. According to the official post from Free Fire, players will not be able to play the game for 9 hours which will start from 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST.

This update will bring many new features, weapons, and improvements to Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Developers have added these new features and improvements according to the feedback and suggestions which they have received from the Free Fire communities in recent times.

Updates and improvements in Free Fire Max

Players will now be able to customize their team size, spawn point, and other options in clash squad or team matches. Along with that players will experience the new music keys and portals.

Developers have added a new skateboard display in free fire max which is a new edition in the 360ﾟ lobby.

Developers have also done some play zone effect visual enhancement in free fire Max. They have adjusted the color of the play zone in the battle royale.

With the new pan animation players will be able to strike from both the top to the bottom end.

They have also updated their graphics settings and players can now access and enjoy the new graphic settings which are available in the settings menu in free fire Max.



Updates and improvements in Free Fire

New weapons

With this update, developers have added new weapons like new SMG and MAC10 in Free Fire. Along with that, they have also added new armor attachments like Vest Enlarger and Helmet Thickener.

Battle royale

Now when you will parachuting in a battle royale at that time you will be able to see the location names on the ground and now developers have adjusted the minimum amount for Free Fire coins to 100.

Clash squad

Developers have done some map adjustments to increase the balance between the academy and Mill zone now they have adjusted both of these areas. Now players will be able to send new item requests if the previous one is completed. Along with all this now players will have a limit on grenade pickup as they will not be able to carry more utility grenades into the next round of free fire.

Gameplay

The pin system has been updated and now you can pin all the objects, vehicles, and items in Free Fire. If the enemies are nearby then you can alert your teammates by double-tapping on the pin. Along with that now you can have a free look while parachuting or driving in the game. Not only that but developers have also optimized the display of flashed targets in Free Fire, once you have completed the heroic tire in the rank mode you will get a new rank tire which will be the master rank.



