Free Fire redeem code: 10th November; Read more

The premium items in Garena Free Fire royale battle game are available through diamonds and you have to pay cash if you want to collect the diamonds. So the redeem codes and events are the choices for you if you want to avail premium items in Free Fire. The redeem codes are the best and convenient as it will let you get rewards quickly with ease. A new code has been released for the players who are using the Indonesian servers to play the game. Scroll down to know more about it.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for 10th November

Redeem code

Indonesian Server:

FF101N59GPA5

Europe Server:

M68TZBSY29R4

Rewards with the redeem code

MP5- Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate and Grenade- Pineapple Fizz 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

This redeem code may expire sometime so use it to claim your rewards quickly.

Steps to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Go to the Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site. Sign in using your account that is linked with social media. Guest accounts are not eligible to collect rewards. Enter the redeem code and check that it is correct. FF101N59GPA5 Press the confirm option to proceed further.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail so you can collect it from there. Normally they are sent immediately but sometimes it may take up to 24 hours.

