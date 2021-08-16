Free Fire redeem code August 16th; Here’s how to redeem

In the previous reports, we brought you several Free Fire redeem codes that allow you to take advantage of unique items which are usually available for sale via the in-game store. The redeem codes allow gaming enthusiasts to grab some unique items without paying anything. Today we are back with a series of new codes which will help you in claiming some amazing items in the online multiplayer game Free Fire. Do note that the codes are provided by the game developers and it's totally fair to redeem them. In this article, we bought you the list of Free Fire redeem codes for August 16th, which was made available by Garena.
Also Read: Garena confirms Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party; all you need to know
What is Free Fire redeem code?
Free Fire shares redeem codes for gaming enthusiasts who are not willing to pay for the items available via in-game stores. The redeem codes come with a limited number of redemption and you need to be very quick to redeem them. Also, the codes are valid for only one day but don’t worry in case you miss one the company will release the next set of codes soon. Free Fire is known for releasing these codes frequently and this lures a lot of gaming enthusiasts.
Free Fire redeem codes August 16th
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- BYWL56K44RKH
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- ZFMUVTLYSLSC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- JUHG FDSE DRTG
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- FEY8OKMNBVD1
- FDFVCSASEDRF
- BGIYCTNH4PV3
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- AGF6333A6AS2
- 25R9EF86DH4B
- ZZATXB24QES8
- PKXVAA56WT9T
- FFPLUED93XRT
- DTVNY7WT4AQ6
- FFMC56VHCLSK
- FFMCNCQYWUG6
- 5XMJPG7RH49R
- HZRGAHAS5XQY
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- LH3DHG87XU5U
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
- PACJJTUA29UU
- FFPLNZUWMALS
- FFPLOWHANSMA
- FFMCVGNABCZ5
How to redeem Free Fire codes
- First, you need to visit the official redemption website by clicking here.
- Now you need to log in to the website using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Once you’re logged in you can see a dialogue box at the top.
- Past the above-mentioned codes in the box and hit the confirm button.
- You can see a pop-up saying the code is successfully redeemed.
- It will take 24 hours to reflect the rewards in your account.
- You can check the rewards in the mail section of the game.