Free Fire redeem code August 16th; Here’s how to redeem

In the previous reports, we brought you several Free Fire redeem codes that allow you to take advantage of unique items which are usually available for sale via the in-game store. The redeem codes allow gaming enthusiasts to grab some unique items without paying anything. Today we are back with a series of new codes which will help you in claiming some amazing items in the online multiplayer game Free Fire. Do note that the codes are provided by the game developers and it's totally fair to redeem them. In this article, we bought you the list of Free Fire redeem codes for August 16th, which was made available by Garena.



Also Read: Garena confirms Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party; all you need to know



What is Free Fire redeem code?



Free Fire shares redeem codes for gaming enthusiasts who are not willing to pay for the items available via in-game stores. The redeem codes come with a limited number of redemption and you need to be very quick to redeem them. Also, the codes are valid for only one day but don’t worry in case you miss one the company will release the next set of codes soon. Free Fire is known for releasing these codes frequently and this lures a lot of gaming enthusiasts.

Free Fire redeem codes August 16th

B6IYCTNH4PV3

BYWL56K44RKH

XLMMVSBNV6YC

WLSGJXS5KFYR

XUW3FNK7AV8N

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

TJ57OSSDN5AP

YXY3EGTLHGJX

JUHG FDSE DRTG

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FEY8OKMNBVD1

FDFVCSASEDRF

BGIYCTNH4PV3

R9UVPEYJOXZX

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

AGF6333A6AS2

25R9EF86DH4B

ZZATXB24QES8

PKXVAA56WT9T

FFPLUED93XRT

DTVNY7WT4AQ6

FFMC56VHCLSK

FFMCNCQYWUG6

5XMJPG7RH49R

HZRGAHAS5XQY

3IBBMSL7AK8G

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PCNF5CQBAJLK

W0JJAFV3TU5E

TJ57OSSDN5AP

LH3DHG87XU5U

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFMCVGNABCZ5

How to redeem Free Fire codes