Free Fire redeem code for August 9th; here’s how to redeem

Free Fire redemption code server is a big gift for all gaming enthusiasts who think investing money in buying in-game items is not a good deal. Redeem codes allow users to grab exclusive items without spending diamonds (in-game currency). These redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to grab freebies. Redeem codes usually consist of 12 alphanumeric characters which you need to enter on the redemption code server. However, there are some limitations with the redeem codes, you need to redeem them as soon as they go live because the codes are there for limited usage. So without wasting the time let's jump to which you could follow to redeem the code.



Free Fire redeem code for August 9th



The Redeem code for August 9th is FF9MN7P8EUCH which you need to enter to acquire rewards like Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box. Do note that the redeem code is only eligible for players from Indonesia and players outside the server can’t be able to redeem it and witness an error code.





How to use redeem code

First, you need to head to the Free Fire redemption official website by clicking this link .

Then you need to log in to your Free Fire account using your Free Fire ID.

Now you need to enter the above given redeem code in the dialogue box.

Hit the confirm button and you are all set to go.

You need to open Free Fire on your smartphone and head to the mail section.

Bunny Egg Loot Box and Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate will be available there all you need to do is to collect them and equip them from the collection section.



Do note that the players who are playing the game with guest accounts will not be able to claim the rewards. Also, the code comes with a limited number or redemption so it's better to redeem it as soon as possible.