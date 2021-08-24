Free Fire Weapon Royale event; How to redeem rewards

7 hours ago
   
Hurry up Free Fire new rewards are already up for grabs on August 24th, 2021. As we all know Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary and offering attractive rewards under the anniversary event. 

The game developers allow gaming enthusiasts to take advantage of unique items without paying anything. Today has listed a series of which will help you in claiming some amazing items in the online multiplayer game Free Fire. In this article, we bought you the list of Free Fire rewards available for August 24th. 
 

Free Fire rewards August 24th
 

Here is the list of rewards present in the new Weapon Royale event: 
 

  • GROZA skin
  • AK47 – Urban Raer
  • SKS – Urban Rager
  • SPAS12 – Urban Rager
  • AK – Imperial Rome
  • Kar98K – Imperial Rome
  • FAMAS – Imperial Rome
  • MP5 – Imperial Rome
  • Bumblebee – Rattle
  • Bumblebee – Sting
  • Bumblebee – Swarm
  • Pharaoh’s Eye
  • Pharaoh’s Wings
  • Pharaoh’s Rage
  • PARAFAL – Persia Prowess
  • Bounty Token
     

Free Fire: How to claim Weapon Royale rewards 

 

  • First, you need to launch the Free Fire game on your smartphone. 
  • At the homepage, you need to head to the Luck Royale section, placed at the left side of the screen. 
  • Now you need to select the Weapon Royale option from the left column. 
  • You can witness a pop-up of the spinning wheel. 
  • You need to spin the wheel to get rewards like Groza Operzno skin and more.
     

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

 

  • First, you need to visit the official redemption website by clicking here.
  • Now you need to log in to the website using your Free Fire account credentials. 
  • Once you’re logged in, you can see a dialogue box at the top. 
  • Past the above-mentioned codes in the box and hit the confirm button. 
  • You can see a pop-up saying the code is successfully redeemed. 
  • It will take 24 hours to reflect the rewards in your account. 
  • You can check the rewards in the mail section of the game. 

What is Free Fire redeem codes?
Garner Free Fire redeem codes will allow players to unlock the diamond hack and other rewards. Long story short, it will allow users to claim the items which are usually up for purchase via an in-game store.
Free Fire active use base globally?
Back in may it was reported that Free Fire has more than 100 million daily active users across the globe, which seems to be a good number. It would be interesting to see what else the game developers are going to do to keep up the pace.
What Free Fire is planning for its 4th anniversary?
Free-fire is known for its attractive costumers, characters, weapons, skins, and a lot more. All the new items are expected to be added to the in-game store and considering its the 4th anniversary of the game title we can expect some freebies as well.
