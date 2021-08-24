Free Fire Weapon Royale event; How to redeem rewards

Advertisement
Hurry up Free Fire new rewards are already up for grabs on August 24th, 2021. As we all know Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary and offering attractive rewards under the anniversary event.
The game developers allow gaming enthusiasts to take advantage of unique items without paying anything. Today has listed a series of which will help you in claiming some amazing items in the online multiplayer game Free Fire. In this article, we bought you the list of Free Fire rewards available for August 24th.
Free Fire rewards August 24th
Here is the list of rewards present in the new Weapon Royale event:
- GROZA skin
- AK47 – Urban Raer
- SKS – Urban Rager
- SPAS12 – Urban Rager
- AK – Imperial Rome
- Kar98K – Imperial Rome
- FAMAS – Imperial Rome
- MP5 – Imperial Rome
- Bumblebee – Rattle
- Bumblebee – Sting
- Bumblebee – Swarm
- Pharaoh’s Eye
- Pharaoh’s Wings
- Pharaoh’s Rage
- PARAFAL – Persia Prowess
- Bounty Token
Free Fire: How to claim Weapon Royale rewards
- First, you need to launch the Free Fire game on your smartphone.
- At the homepage, you need to head to the Luck Royale section, placed at the left side of the screen.
- Now you need to select the Weapon Royale option from the left column.
- You can witness a pop-up of the spinning wheel.
- You need to spin the wheel to get rewards like Groza Operzno skin and more.
How to redeem Free Fire codes?
- First, you need to visit the official redemption website by clicking here.
- Now you need to log in to the website using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Once you’re logged in, you can see a dialogue box at the top.
- Past the above-mentioned codes in the box and hit the confirm button.
- You can see a pop-up saying the code is successfully redeemed.
- It will take 24 hours to reflect the rewards in your account.
- You can check the rewards in the mail section of the game.
Advertisement
Credits:
Comments