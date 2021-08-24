Free Fire Weapon Royale event; How to redeem rewards

Hurry up Free Fire new rewards are already up for grabs on August 24th, 2021. As we all know Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary and offering attractive rewards under the anniversary event.

The game developers allow gaming enthusiasts to take advantage of unique items without paying anything. Today has listed a series of which will help you in claiming some amazing items in the online multiplayer game Free Fire. In this article, we bought you the list of Free Fire rewards available for August 24th.



Free Fire rewards August 24th



Here is the list of rewards present in the new Weapon Royale event:



GROZA skin

AK47 – Urban Raer

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK – Imperial Rome

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee – Rattle

Bumblebee – Sting

Bumblebee – Swarm

Pharaoh’s Eye

Pharaoh’s Wings

Pharaoh’s Rage

PARAFAL – Persia Prowess

Bounty Token



Free Fire: How to claim Weapon Royale rewards

First, you need to launch the Free Fire game on your smartphone.

At the homepage, you need to head to the Luck Royale section, placed at the left side of the screen.

Now you need to select the Weapon Royale option from the left column.

You can witness a pop-up of the spinning wheel.

You need to spin the wheel to get rewards like Groza Operzno skin and more.



How to redeem Free Fire codes?