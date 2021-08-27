Free Fire World Series cancelled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Bad news for all Free Fire lovers as Garena has cancelled the upcoming Free Fire World Series 2021. Yes! You read it correctly the game developer has confirmed that there will be no esports tournament this year. According to the previous announcements, the FFWS was scheduled to take place in November 2021, but considering the hike, in the situation of COVID-19 cases, the company has decided to cancel the entire event. Garena started the registration for Free Fire World Series 2021 last week but it seems that the registration window will be closed.

Free Fire World Series 2021 cancelled

In a press release, the game developer confirmed the news that there will be no FFWS this time as the top priority is the health and safety of the Free Fire community. It seems that the cases of COVID-19 have suddenly risen in India and it's advisable to take all kinds of measures.

“The well-being of everyone involved in the FFWS was our top priority as we carefully considered all options. We made the difficult decision not to hold the event to continue safeguarding the health and safety of the Free Fire community. The World Series stands as Free Fire’s largest and most exciting esports offline tournament. The growing safety concerns, however, have made it challenging to provide players and fans both an enjoyable yet safe offline esports experience. We would like to thank all our players, fans, and partners for their continued support, and look forward to hosting all Free Fire players and fans safely in time to come,” reads the press release.

Free Fire has recently announced the arrival of its 4th-anniversary celebrations which is going to kick off later this week. Under the 4th anniversary event, the game developers have announced to bring new missions, rewards, game modes, events, theme songs, and a lot more. Garena is also collaborating with DJs like Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike, KSHMR, and Alok.