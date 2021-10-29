Free PlayStation Plus games in November; Read more

Sony has announced the lineup of free PlayStation Plus games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The PlayStation lineup for November includes games such as Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Surprise dodgebrawling hit and the critically acclaimed RPG. You can start playing these games for free from 2nd November on your PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. We have listed the PlayStation Plus free games that will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 console gamers, so read this story till the end.

First Class Trouble

First Class Trouble game will give you the Among Us vibes if you have played it. This is a social deduction game that sends six players on a luxury space cruiser. The players will be divided into two teams and four residents have to work together to shut down a rogue A.I. and the Personoids have to stop them. The First Class Trouble game will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Knockout City

The Knockout City is the players’ one of the favourite games of the year. The game will be available for free from 2nd November and on the same day, the free next gen update is also rolling out that allows the players to play at 4K resolution.

PlayStation VR games

The PlayStation lineup of November will include three bonus PlayStation VR games to celebrate the completion of five years. The PlayStation VR games include Sinners and Before the Fall, The Persistence and Walking Dead.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a remastered version of critically acclaimed action RPG with refined and improved gameplay. You should check the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning if you are a fan of fantasy RPG. This game has been created by Pawn Creator Todd McFarlane, bestselling author R.A. Salvator and lead designer of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Ken Rolston.

The free PlayStation Plus games lineup for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles will be available from 2nd November. For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.