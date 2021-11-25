Gamers’ exclusive social network platform Qlan launched in India

Adding an edge to the esports segment, Qlan, an interactive social networking app dedicated for gamers, announced their successful launch on Google Play Store with 50,000 pre-registrations on Thursday. The exclusive platform presents a whole new approach to connect and engage with the gaming and esports community with a vision of creating a robust and sustainable ecosystem.

The platform is developed for gamers, gaming professionals, squads, orgs, tournament organizers, content creators and other stakeholders in the industry to build, find and exchange value to further their growth. The brainchild of Sagar Nair, co-founder and CEO, and Navin Talreja, co-founder and CBO, Qlan, envision the growth of the esports industry while being one of the enablers in the process.

It is a genre-specific one-stop networking app with some of the key features like:

Create custom solo, squad and org profiles

Showcase gaming skills by syncing in-game statistics

Share gaming & esports content with an option to monetize early

Promote esports tournaments, brands & IPs to a targeted audience

Access AI-enabled gamer matchmaking for verified connections

This AI-based networking app offers the stakeholders in the business and the thriving esports community to meet, communicate, and get discovered. Providing optimum opportunities to new prospects while augmenting the industry further.

With the successful app launch, Qlan envisions becoming the most trusted and secured platform for the gaming and esports community. The app is currently accessible to android users and it plans to soon launch the app for iOS users as well.