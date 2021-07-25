Gaming emerges as a career option and stress-buster in South India

Over the recent years, online gaming has consistently grown in India. PC gaming has emerged as a fast-growing segment in the last few years. According to the HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021, a growing preference for PC gaming with 88% of gamers surveyed believing that PCs offer a better gaming experience than a smartphone. While 37% of mobile gamers are planning to migrate to PC gaming for a better gaming experience. This trend is significantly evident across South India, especially in cities like Kochi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Furthermore, the report also shows a growing preference for gaming as a career option, with women showing a stronger affinity towards it.

Gaming as a Career Option

According to the report, gaming in South India has emerged as a career option and 83 percent of gaming enthusiasts consider it as a viable career option. Women lead men with 84% in expressing a desire to pursue gaming as a career, followed by 82% of male respondents.

Gaming as a stress buster

Gaming is not just a career option or fun for a lot of the players, it's also a big stress buster. As per the report, 94% of respondents across South India agree that gaming helps reduce stress and induce positive feelings. Women are leading this tectonic shift in perceptions around gaming in recent times, calling it out as a key to relieve stress, improve cognitive skills and mental wellbeing.

According to an HP report, 94% of females believe that gaming is the best source of relaxation. 93% of female respondents believe that gaming helps reduce work/ study pressure, as against 92% male respondents.

“In the last 18 months, the pandemic has caused a lot of stress for us but it’s heartening to see gaming helping people to manage their stress and help them connect with their friends and families remotely. Across demography, users are taking gaming more seriously and considering it as a viable professional avenue. We’re excited to see this positive sentiment for the PC gaming industry and believe we are at an interesting growth phase for the PC market in India,” says Nitish Singal, Head, Personal Systems (Consumer), HP India.